Man charged with attempted homicide for Christmas Day attack on ex-wife

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man who came to Lancaster County to reconcile with his ex-wife is accused of stabbing her on Christmas Day, authorities said.

Cesar Gonzalez-Martinez, 66, of Puerto Rico, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats.

The district attorney’s office says when the woman declined to reconcile, Gonzalez-Martinez used multiple knives to repeatedly stab her in the neck. He also threatened to kill her and himself during the attack in the Lancaster Township home, in the 500 block of Sterling Place.

The woman was able to flee to a neighboring home for help. She was treated an area hospital and released.

Prosecutors said Gonzalez-Martinez attempted suicide after the attack. He was hospitalized and regained consciousness Wednesday evening.