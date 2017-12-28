Harrisburg woman sought for 2 store robberies

Published:
Tyshea S. Thomas (Manheim Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman is wanted for the robbery of a city store.

Tyshea S. Thomas, 41, is accused of robbing the Choice Cigarettes, at 2408 Market Street, on Christmas Day.

She’s also wanted by Manheim Township police for a Christmas Eve robbery at the A-Plus gas station and convenience store at 1204 Lititz Pike. Investigators said she climbed over the counter and pointed a gun at the clerk’s head before taking cash from the register.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Harrisburg police at 717-255-3189 or Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 ext. 0.

