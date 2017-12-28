Experts say law prevents prepaying Pennsylvania taxes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania taxpayers hoping to avoid higher rates next year by paying before 2017 ends appear to be out of luck.

Experts say a 1945 state law prevents such prepayment.

Taxpayers in other states are hoping to avoid higher taxes imposed as part of an overhaul signed last week by Republican President Donald Trump.

The new law limits to $10,000 how much people can deduct from their federal taxes for state and local tax payments.

Dauphin County Treasurer Janis Creason tells Pennlive.com tax collectors are prevented by law from collecting taxes for a new year before the old one’s settled, and that won’t happen until mid-January.

LNP is reporting that about 10 people have been calling the Lancaster County treasurer’s office each day to ask about prepayment.