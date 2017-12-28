Ex-GOP treasurer candidate to run for lieutenant governor

The Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Another Republican is getting into the race for lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.

Otto Voit, who ran unsuccessfully last year for state treasurer, announced Thursday that he’ll seek the party’s nomination in next year’s election. The 60-year-old Voit is vice president of the Muhlenberg School Board in Berks County.

Also running is former state Rep. Gordon Denlinger of Lancaster County and suburban Philadelphia real estate investor Jeffrey Bartos.

March 6 is the deadline for major party candidates to file paperwork for the May 15 primary election ballot.

Five Democrats have lined up to contest the re-election bid of Lt. Gov. Mike Stack in the party’s primary.

Stack is a former Philadelphia state senator. He has little working relationship with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who stripped Stack of police protection after receiving complaints about Stack’s treatment of state employees.

