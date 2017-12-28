Etters man sought for store robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Sheetz store.

Swatara Township police have an arrest warrant for Todd Kriegsman. The 41-year-old Etters.man is accused of robbing the Sheetz on Paxton Street early Wednesday.

Investigators believe Kriegsman is the man who asked to prepay for gasoline and placed some change on the counter. When the clerk opened the register drawer, the man grabbed cash and fled in a pickup truck around 3:30 a.m.

No one was injured.

Police said they looked for Kriegsman at his home but he was not there. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Swatara Township police at 717-564-2550.