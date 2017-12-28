Dover man killed in police shooting

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dover man was shot and killed by a police officer early Thursday.

State police identified the man as 21-year-old Isaiah C. Green.

Northern York County Regional police were called Green’s home in the 3800 block of Kings Lane for a report of an “unknown problem.” Green was in the garage with an AR-15 rifle and was fatally shot when as he approached the officer shortly before 2 a.m., state police said in a news release.

State police and the York County district attorney’s office are investigating. The officer who fired the fatal shot has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, per the police department’s protocol.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, She said additional details regarding the cause and manner of death would be released after the autopsy.