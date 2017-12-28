Cold-weather shelter overcrowded and asking for donations

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The freezing weather is leading to crowding at homeless shelters, including Lifepath Christian Ministries, formerly the York Rescue Mission.

The shelter has 20 beds, but men have been sleeping on an additional 15 to 20 mats in the chapel since the temperatures dipped.

“It’s dangerously cold. This is not anything that is a second thought for a lot of these guys. It’s the only option,” said Perseus Gross, house operations manager at Lifepath Christian Ministries.

The shelter is also opening up the cold-weather shelter during the day.

“When they get here, it’s extremely important for us as an organization to provide warm place, but not only just to provide a warm place, a place where they can actually feel that cares about them,” Gross said.

Lifepath Christian Ministries is asking for donations to help people stay warm, especially socks, blankets, hand warmers, and volunteers.