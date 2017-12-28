Bingo reforms signed into law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill that allows volunteer fire companies and other nonprofit groups to increase their bingo prizes has been signed into law.

Act 66 of 2017 increases prize limits from $250 to $500 for any one game of bingo and from $2,000 to $4,000 for jackpot games. The total amount of prizes awarded each day would increase from $4,000 to $8,000.

Rep. Kate Klunk (R-York) said the updates she proposed now allow groups to advertise the dollar value of cash prizes. Organizations may also advertise bingo games on the internet and social media.

Additionally, the law removes restrictions on the number of days a licensed group may have bingo games, permits pre-draw bingo and allows for guest callers and for new members of an organization to assist with bingo.

The legislation also allows a volunteer fire company created from the merger of two or more companies to be immediately eligible for a bingo license.