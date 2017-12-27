York County morgue could cost between $2 to $7 million in public-private partnership

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin and Cumberland Counties have a little less than two-third of York County’s population and have their own county morgues. York County does not, but a push is underway for the county to get one.

York County has a population of around 435,000 people, and it is one of a handful of counties in Pennsylvania with that population to not have a county morgue. York County Commissioners and York County Coroner Pam Gay would like to change that.

“We would anticipate probably needing 20 to 24 spots,” Gay said.

York County only has eight adult spaces and a walk-in area to store those who have passed at the WellSpan York Hospital morgue. The county coroner and hospital share those spaces.

“As the county is growing, people are aging and obviously living longer, and with our opioid epidemic, we are definitely putting increased demands on that morgue facility at York Hospital,” Gay said.

Gay says the hospital’s morgue has no table to view bodies, which can make her job more difficult. Autopsies are down in Allentown.

“We are very overcrowded and overflowing at the York Hospital morgue to the point where we have to physically move bodies in the middle of the night to make room for more bodies,” Gay said.

Most spaces are connected in the hospital’s cooler, and this can be an issue of someone has been dead for a while. There’s another issue as well.

“We’ve had to send them to various funeral homes that have offered who have refrigeration,” Gay said.

“We’re hoping this will be a public-private partnership,” York County Commission President Susan Byrnes said.

That’s how Byrnes hope the county can pay for the morgue.

“We’re thinking it’s a minimum of $2 million and probably could be up to $7 million dollars depending on how large we make it,” Byrnes said.

“This is a problem that isn’t going away,” Gay said. “It’s only going to get worse.”

Byrnes expect to have the plan for a county morgue by the early summer of 2018 and then will look at a public-private partnership to fund it.