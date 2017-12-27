Wreath campaign helped prevent fires in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon Fire Department wrapping up it’s Keep the Wreath Red campaign.

Six wreaths are now up around Lebanon. They’re lit up with red lights, but four lights are white. The fire department changes the lights for every fire from Thanksgiving to New Years.

“The burned Christmas tree, the presents, I’ve seen that. I just think that there is an emotional attachment to Christmas. It’s a time of year when you want things to be better, and you wish for it to be that way, and for some it isn’t,” Lebanon Fire Commissioner Duane Trautman said.

The fire department has responded to four fires during the campaign, but none with serious injuries and none were Christmas related. Two of the fires were grease in a kitchen, and a space heater on the end of two insufficient extension cords.

“The whole program was an hour old and we had a fire with a space heater and an extension chord. I mean ding, ding, it doesn’t get anymore classic than that. And those are the simple ones,” said Trautman.

Trautman says the campaign has brought the community together. He hopes it made people more cautious this holiday season.

“I get around the community a lot and I hear from a lot of people, how many lights, how’s it going?” said Trautman.

You can find the wreaths at the Lebanon Fire Stations, the Lebanon Farmers Market and Mel’s Diner until New Year’s Day.