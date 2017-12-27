Woman sought for armed gas station robbery

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a woman accused of robbing a Lancaster County gas station at gunpoint on Christmas Eve.

Tyshea S. Thomas, 41, approached a female clerk in the A-Plus at 1204 Lititz Pike and asked for cigarettes. When the clerk returned, Thomas pointed a handgun at her and demanded cash, Manheim Township police said.

Thomas then climbed over the counter and pointed the gun at the clerk’s head. When the clerk opened the register, Thomas grabbed cash from the drawer and fled, police said.

No one was injured.

Investigators said Thomas left a debit card on the counter. She had used the card at a nearby ATM before approaching the clerk.

She is charged with robbery, terroristic threats, and theft.

Thomas, formerly of Harrisburg, has no current address. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 ext. 0 or the department’s crime tip line at 717-569-2816.