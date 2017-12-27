Two young girls seriously burned in fire

Lancaster – Two young girls were sent to the hospital after a fire early Tuesday morning in Lancaster City.

It happened on the 100 block of South Ann Street.

Tim Duboe, who lives next to the home, told ABC 27 News that smoke from the fire poured into his house.

Firefighters said that when the got to the scene the two young girls, who are five-years-old and eight-years-old, were already on the front lawn. Apparently, a family member rescued them from the burning building.

Investigators said the eight-year-old had burns on 75 percent of her body.

“That’s just awful,” Duboe said. “You can’t imagine that happening, but when you think about it, it kind of makes you sick a little bit.”

Authorities said the girls were taken to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center.

Firefighters said the fire was caused by an electrical problem.

Duboe, who has a young girl, said he felt bad for his neighbors who recently moved into their house.

“You couldn’t ask for better neighbors,” Duboe said. “They’re always so kind and outgoing. I wish nothing but the best for them.”