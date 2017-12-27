Powerball, Mega Millions offer 2 chances at jackpots over $300M

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One of two lottery jackpots topping $300 million is up for grabs tonight.

The Powerball game has a jackpot of $337 million for tonight’s drawing. A single-winning ticket with the cash prize option would be worth $210.4 million.

The Mega Millions game rolled to an estimated $306 million, or $191 million cash, for the next drawing on Friday. No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night: 10, 12, 20, 38, 41, and the Mega Ball 25.

Friday’s jackpot, if won, would be the 13th largest prize in the 15-year history of Mega Millions.

Tickets for both games are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights.