Police: Errant bullet hit home on Christmas

EAST BERLIN, Pa. (WHTM) – A stray bullet went into an Adams County home on Christmas, police said.

The bullet hit an exterior wall, traveled through a young girl’s bedroom, then struck an interior wall, according to a news release from state police in Gettysburg.

The resident of the home on Fisher Drive in Latimore Township and several neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 3 p.m.

Police said the round was fired from a rifle, probably at a target.

They said anyone who knows the identity of the shooter should call the Gettysburg station at 717-334-8111 to ensure a safer backstop is used in the future.