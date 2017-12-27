New Years Eve Events in Central PA

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Preparations are underway for the Hershey New Years Eve Party. Wednesday afternoon, they will test the Hershey kiss raise at the corner of Cocoa and Chocolate Avenue.

The 300lb Hershey’s Chocolate Kiss replica is being raised three times in preparations for New Year’s Eve. The chocolate candy replica is seven feet tall and nearly seven feet wide.

The Hershey New Years Eve Committee plans to raise and lower the kiss multiple times Wednesday to make sure things run smoothly as we ring in 2018.

The Hershey New Years Eve event is free and will be in the Chocolatetown square from 9p.m. to midnight. The event features live music including American Idol season 8 winner Kris Allen. Similar to recent years there are activities and games for children starting at 11 a.m. at The Hershey Story, The Museum and starting at 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Hershey.

Prepeations for other Midstate traditions are also underway. Here’s a few: the pickle drop in Dillsburg, sled drop in Duncannon, bologna drop in Lebanon, lowering of the red rose in Lancaster, strawberry drop in Harrisburg, lowering of the yellow breeches in Lower Allen Township and the wrench drop in Mechanicsburg.

For more details on NYE events around the midstate go to visitpa.com/media/story-idea/new-year-eve-pennsylvania

For more information on the Hershey Kiss Raise event go to hersheynewyears.org