New law to honor fallen Marine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County bridge will soon bear the name of a U.S. Marine who died in a helicopter crash nearly two years ago.

Act 73 of 2017 will designate the Mountain Road bridge over Yellow Breeches Creek in South Middleton Township as the Sgt. Adam C. Schoeller Memorial Bridge.

Schoeller lived in Gardners, graduated from Boiling Springs High School, and was deployed during Operation Enduring Freedom. He is one of 12 Marines who died when two helicopters collided during a nighttime training exercise off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii, on Jan. 14, 2016.

The legislation to name the bridge for Schoeller was authored by state Rep. Will Tallman (R-Adams/Cumberland).

“I’m glad we were successful in paying tribute to this young man who chose to serve his country and I look forward to soon adding proper signage to the bridge,” Tallman said in a statement.