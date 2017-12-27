More local doctors approved for medical marijuana program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 30 local doctors may now certify patients to participate in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program.

Pennsylvania plans to begin delivering the medication next year. Marijuana will be available only in pills, oils, topical gels and creams, liquid, tincture, and forms appropriate for vaporization and nebulization.

The 17 qualifying serious medical conditions include autism, cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

A list of local physicians approved to certify patients is below.

Berks County

Antonio Sotomayor, M.D.

1220 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19601

Neurology

Stanford Feinberg, M.D.

1001 Reed Avenue, Suite 408, Wyomissing, PA 19610

Neurology

William Clements, M.D.

260 East Washington Street, Wernersville, PA 19565

Cumberland County

Asit Upadhyay, D.O.

1 Lemoyne Square, Suite 100, Lemoyne, PA 17043

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Benjamin Pariser, D.O.

220 Cumberland Parkway, Suite 5, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055

Family Medicine

Christine Daecher, D.O.

2010 Market Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011

Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.

25 North 32nd Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011

Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

Jean Santo, M.D.

2005 Technology Parkway, Suite 255, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Pain Management

John Neely, M.D.

310 Lambs Gap Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Functional Medicine

Jordan Klein, M.D.

175 Lancaster Blvd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Theresa Burick, D.O.

2005 Technology Parkway, Suite 350, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Internal Medicine

Julianne Rich, M.D.

2005 Technology Parkway, Suite 350, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Internal Medicine

Richard Huskey, M.D.

2 Lemoyne Drive, Suite 203, Lemoyne, PA 17013

Internal Medicine, Geriatrics, Pain Medicine, Regenerative Medicine (Stem Cell Therapy)

William Richwine, D.O.

2135 Market Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011

Family Medicine, Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine and Integrative and Holistic Medicine

Dauphin County

Daniel Kambic, D.O.

225 North Front Street, Steelton, PA 17113

Family Medicine

Dudley Gordon, M.D.

8105 Adams Drive, Suite 2, Hummelstown, PA 17036

Family Medicine

Eric Binder, M.D.

2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110

John Neely, M.D.

500 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17003

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology

Paul Williams, D.O.

100 South Houcks Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109

Richard Magill, M.D.

3400 Derry Street, Harrisburg, PA 17100

Family Medicine

Franklin County

Marianne Herr-Paul, D.O.

1408 Buchanan Trail West, Greencastle, PA 17225

Family Medicine with Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine

Lancaster County

David Simons, D.O.

1575 Highlands Drive, Suite 204, Lititz, PA 17543

Pain Management

Heather Harle, M.D.

2150 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA 17601

Neurology

Ivan Shorter, M.D.

1574 Highlands Drive, Suite 204, Lititz, PA 17543

Anesthesiology and Pain Management

Jeffery Weber, M.D.

3413 Harvest Drive, Gordonville, PA 17529

Family Practice

Livia Baublitz, D.O.

1392 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Robert Mathews, M.D.

232 Manor Avenue, Millersville, PA 17551

Orthopedics

Lebanon County

Dan Lorenzo, M.D.

918 Russell Drive, Lebanon, PA 17042

Pain Management

Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.

1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042

Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

John Welch

1400 South Forge Road, Palmyra, PA 17078

10484 Jonestown Road, Annville, PA 17003

Family Medicine

Mifflin County

Punyabrata Roy, M.D.

25 Rothermel Drive, Yeagertown, PA 17099

Psychiatry

York County

Christine Phillips, M.D.

3130 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331

Internal Medicine and Rheumatology

Gary Nalavany, M.D.

250 Fame Avenue, Suite 110, Hanover, PA 17331

Anesthesiology

Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.

2251 Eastern Blvd., Suite 101, York, PA 17402

Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

Michael Peck, D.O.

250 Fame Avenue, Suite 206A, Hanover, PA 17331

Family Practice

Qunicy Harberger, M.D.

1401 Roosevelt Avenue, York, PA 17404

Family Medicine