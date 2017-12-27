More local doctors approved for medical marijuana program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 30 local doctors may now certify patients to participate in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program.
Pennsylvania plans to begin delivering the medication next year. Marijuana will be available only in pills, oils, topical gels and creams, liquid, tincture, and forms appropriate for vaporization and nebulization.
The 17 qualifying serious medical conditions include autism, cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
A list of local physicians approved to certify patients is below.
Berks County
Antonio Sotomayor, M.D.
1220 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19601
Neurology
Stanford Feinberg, M.D.
1001 Reed Avenue, Suite 408, Wyomissing, PA 19610
Neurology
William Clements, M.D.
260 East Washington Street, Wernersville, PA 19565
Cumberland County
Asit Upadhyay, D.O.
1 Lemoyne Square, Suite 100, Lemoyne, PA 17043
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Benjamin Pariser, D.O.
220 Cumberland Parkway, Suite 5, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
Family Medicine
Christine Daecher, D.O.
2010 Market Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011
Family Medicine and Pain Medicine
Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.
25 North 32nd Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011
Family Medicine and Pain Medicine
Jean Santo, M.D.
2005 Technology Parkway, Suite 255, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Pain Management
John Neely, M.D.
310 Lambs Gap Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Functional Medicine
Jordan Klein, M.D.
175 Lancaster Blvd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Theresa Burick, D.O.
2005 Technology Parkway, Suite 350, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Internal Medicine
Julianne Rich, M.D.
2005 Technology Parkway, Suite 350, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Internal Medicine
Richard Huskey, M.D.
2 Lemoyne Drive, Suite 203, Lemoyne, PA 17013
Internal Medicine, Geriatrics, Pain Medicine, Regenerative Medicine (Stem Cell Therapy)
William Richwine, D.O.
2135 Market Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011
Family Medicine, Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine and Integrative and Holistic Medicine
Dauphin County
Daniel Kambic, D.O.
225 North Front Street, Steelton, PA 17113
Family Medicine
Dudley Gordon, M.D.
8105 Adams Drive, Suite 2, Hummelstown, PA 17036
Family Medicine
Eric Binder, M.D.
2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110
John Neely, M.D.
500 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17003
Pediatric Hematology/Oncology
Paul Williams, D.O.
100 South Houcks Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109
Richard Magill, M.D.
3400 Derry Street, Harrisburg, PA 17100
Family Medicine
Franklin County
Marianne Herr-Paul, D.O.
1408 Buchanan Trail West, Greencastle, PA 17225
Family Medicine with Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Lancaster County
David Simons, D.O.
1575 Highlands Drive, Suite 204, Lititz, PA 17543
Pain Management
Heather Harle, M.D.
2150 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA 17601
Neurology
Ivan Shorter, M.D.
1574 Highlands Drive, Suite 204, Lititz, PA 17543
Anesthesiology and Pain Management
Jeffery Weber, M.D.
3413 Harvest Drive, Gordonville, PA 17529
Family Practice
Livia Baublitz, D.O.
1392 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Robert Mathews, M.D.
232 Manor Avenue, Millersville, PA 17551
Orthopedics
Lebanon County
Dan Lorenzo, M.D.
918 Russell Drive, Lebanon, PA 17042
Pain Management
Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.
1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042
Family Medicine and Pain Medicine
John Welch
1400 South Forge Road, Palmyra, PA 17078
10484 Jonestown Road, Annville, PA 17003
Family Medicine
Mifflin County
Punyabrata Roy, M.D.
25 Rothermel Drive, Yeagertown, PA 17099
Psychiatry
York County
Christine Phillips, M.D.
3130 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331
Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Gary Nalavany, M.D.
250 Fame Avenue, Suite 110, Hanover, PA 17331
Anesthesiology
Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.
2251 Eastern Blvd., Suite 101, York, PA 17402
Family Medicine and Pain Medicine
Michael Peck, D.O.
250 Fame Avenue, Suite 206A, Hanover, PA 17331
Family Practice
Qunicy Harberger, M.D.
1401 Roosevelt Avenue, York, PA 17404
Family Medicine