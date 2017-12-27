Game Commission to make ‘game warden’ official officer title

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The public calls them game wardens, but it’s never been the official title of the men and women who enforce Pennsylvania’s hunting laws.

That will change Jan. 1 when the Pennsylvania Game Commission will begin calling its law-enforcement officers “state game wardens.”

Since 1987, the Pennsylvania Game Commission has called its field officers “wildlife conservation officers.” Before that, their official title was “district game protectors.”

Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said neither title resonated with the public.

“The goal here is to more clearly identify our officers and their purpose,” Burhans said. “We believe ‘state game warden’ will help communicate this.

Game wardens are sworn peace officers with statewide law-enforcement authority. Their duties also include supervising hunter education programs, field research, and dealing with nuisance and injured wildlife.