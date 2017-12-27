Ex-correctional officer charged with assault of inmate

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A former correctional officer at Lancaster County Prison is accused of assaulting an inmate.

Andrew B. Gebhardt, 45, of Red Lion, is charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

The district attorney’s office says Gebhardt struck the inmate twice in the back of the head with a closed fist.

The inmate had scuffled with prison staffers. He was handcuffed and being attended to by three other correctional officers when Gebhardt struck him in an elevator, officials said.

