Coroner: No evidence spree gunman shot self

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The gunman killed Friday in a shootout with police died from multiple gunshot wounds, but there is no indication Ahmed El-Mofty shot himself, the coroner said Wednesday.

“He was, frankly, just too busy shooting at other people,” Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick said.

Hetrick said the bullets that killed El-Mofty were of “multiple calibers.” He said the manner of death has been ruled homicide but pointed out that a coroner’s determination of homicide – or death at the hands of another person – is not the same as a legal determination of homicide.

Investigators are awaiting the results of toxicology tests that will determine if El-Mofty had taken any illegal drugs.

“We want to know what was in his system,” Hetrick said. “For instance, if he was on medication, was he taking that medication, or was he on some illicit drug like cocaine or something like that?”

El-Mofty, 51, fired several shots at a Capitol Police officer as their vehicles passed on North Third Street, striking the officer’s car several times. About 20 to 30 minutes later, he fired at a state trooper in her vehicle, striking her with one shot that caused a minor injury.

El-Mofty then chased the trooper and was killed in an exchange of gunfire with city and state police in the area of 17th and Mulberry streets. Hetrick said a bomb squad was called because El-Mofty had “gas bottles around his body.”

“If you have a takeaway from this story, I think it is that it’s remarkable so few people were injured, and how courageous the police were,” Hetrick said.

The district attorney’s office and the FBI continue to investigate the El-Mofty’s motives.

The Department of Homeland Security said he was a naturalized citizen admitted to the country from Egypt on a family-based immigrant visa. A department spokesman called the shooting spree a terror attack.