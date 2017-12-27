CDC: Flu ‘widespread’ in Pennsylvania

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – So far this season, the cases of reported flu have been similar to last year. Last year’s numbers are the second highest since 2014.

Starting out 2017, Pennsylvania peaked at nearly 8,000 cases in the state.

Dr. Stacey Milunich from Penn State Health says the flu season can peak anytime between December and February with some cases as late as May.

“It’s really difficult to predict how the flu season is going to progress as we go forward,” Milunich said.

Pennsylvania is currently labeled as widespread by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means there are flu outbreaks in at least half of the regions in the state.

So far, three people have died this season from the flu. In that time, Dauphin County has had reported 78 cases, Lancaster County has had 115 and York County has had 150.

For up to date information on the flu in the state, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s flu website.