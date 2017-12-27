Bill to honor Spring Grove solider signed into law

WHTM Staff Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Legislation signed by Gov. Tom Wolf will honor a Spring Grove soldier killed in action during the Vietnam War.

Route 3090, locally known as Lehman Road, and Route 3078, known locally as Meyers Road, between Route 116 and Stoverstown Road in the Spring Grove area will be renamed the Pfc. Donald R. Gise Memorial Road.

State Rep. Seth Grove (R-York) sponsored the legislation.

“At age 25, Pfc. Donald R. Gise was killed on Oct. 4, 1968, while serving his country in the Mekong Delta. He left behind his pregnant wife, Linda,” Grove said in a statement. “Pfc. Gise died just 22 days before his son was born.”

Gise, a 1960 graduate of Spring Grove Area High School, was posthumously awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his actions in combat.

A ceremony to rename the roads will be held in the coming months.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s