Bill to honor Spring Grove solider signed into law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Legislation signed by Gov. Tom Wolf will honor a Spring Grove soldier killed in action during the Vietnam War.

Route 3090, locally known as Lehman Road, and Route 3078, known locally as Meyers Road, between Route 116 and Stoverstown Road in the Spring Grove area will be renamed the Pfc. Donald R. Gise Memorial Road.

State Rep. Seth Grove (R-York) sponsored the legislation.

“At age 25, Pfc. Donald R. Gise was killed on Oct. 4, 1968, while serving his country in the Mekong Delta. He left behind his pregnant wife, Linda,” Grove said in a statement. “Pfc. Gise died just 22 days before his son was born.”

Gise, a 1960 graduate of Spring Grove Area High School, was posthumously awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his actions in combat.

A ceremony to rename the roads will be held in the coming months.