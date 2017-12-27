2 headed to trial in 2015 Lancaster homicide

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men are headed to trial in the 2015 shooting death of a Lancaster man.

Niziere J. Dean, 21, and Kyaire Thompson-Brown, 18, are charged with homicide and conspiracy in the killing of 30-year-old Edward Cameron.

The charges were bound over to Lancaster County Court following a preliminary hearing.

The district attorney’s office says Dean, Thompson-Brown, and Rahdir Maxton shot Cameron after a fight at a social club on the night of Sept. 7, 2015. Cameron sustained 13 gunshots at close range in the 600 block of East Mifflin Street.

Maxton was killed two days later.

Dean and Thompson-Brown were charged in October after a presentment to a grand jury.

Thompson-Brown was 16 years old at the time of Cameron’s killing.