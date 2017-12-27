2 die in crash near Bernville

BERNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Two 18-year-olds died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Upper Tulpehocken Township,

Sean M. Orner, of Bethel, and Shanon L. Althouse, of Womelsdorf, were passengers in a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero that struck a large tree on Bricker Road, near the intersection of Oakhill and Henne roads, around 4:30 p.m., state police in Hamburg said in a news release.

The driver, a 17-year-old from Womelsdorf, sustained moderate injuries.

Police said the collision caused the car to split in half and separate into a field. Orner and Althouse were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.