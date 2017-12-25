Man robs Dauphin County convenience store on Christmas

By Published:

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Swatara Township convenience store early Christmas morning.

Police say the man walked into the Turkey Hill on the 6300 block of Derry Street just after 4 a.m. Monday. He was armed with a silver handgun.

The man got away with a small amount of cash from the register.

Swatara Township Police responded, and even brought in a K-9, but weren’t able to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-564-2550.

