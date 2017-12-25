Bethesda Mission Christmas dinner serves hundreds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bethesda Mission welcomed hundreds of men and women for Christmas Dinner on Monday.

“I love coming here every year, I very seldom miss. It’s a chance for the community to get together,” said Kahldun Rasheed, a dinner recipient.

Around 50 volunteers helped serve the annual meal, but people who stay at the shelter helped prepare it in the days leading up to Christmas.

“We did a lot of the preparation last night, and everyone’s been working together,” said Scott Harman, staying at Bethesda Mission. Meals were also delivered to people who could not make it to the mission for dinner.

The Christmas meal featured baked ham, roast turkey, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, glazed carrots, dessert and more.

Bethesda Mission is currently above capacity and accepting donations. Click here for more information on ways you can help the shelter.