Teenager goes missing from Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa (WHTM) – A 17 year-old girl is missing from Carlisle, according to police.

Carlisle police say that Dominique Newton was reported missing from her home on Northfield Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Her guardian has been in contact with Newton, but her location is still not yet known, according to police.

Police say that anyone attempting to hide Newton may be subject to criminal prosecution.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Carlisle Police.

