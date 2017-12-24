North Korea calls latest UN sanctions ‘an act of war’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea has called the latest U.N. sanctions to target the country “an act of war” that violates its sovereignty.

The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved tough new sanctions against North Korea on Friday in response to its latest launch of a ballistic missile that Pyongyang says can reach anywhere on the U.S. mainland. The resolution was drafted by the United States and negotiated with the North’s closest ally, China.

North Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement Sunday that the sanctions are an act of war violating peace and stability in the Korean peninsula and the region” and are tantamount to a “complete economic blockade” of North Korea.

It also said it’s a “pipe dream” for the U.S. to think North Korea will give up its nuclear weapons.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.