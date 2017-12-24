Home invasion suspected in shooting that killed 1, wounded 1

CHURCHILL, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a shooting that killed a man and critically wounded a woman in a home near Pittsburgh appears to have been “a home-invasion type of attack.”

Police in Churchill, about 10 miles (17 kilometer)s east of Pittsburgh, responded following a report of shots fired shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found a 67-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and a 52-year-old woman who had been shot at least once. The man died at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County homicide detectives said “although the motive is unclear, there is reason to believe the shooting was the result of a home-invasion type of attack.”

No arrests were immediately announced. Police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything to call investigators.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.