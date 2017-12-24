Egyptian president’s backers say 12M want him to run again

CAIRO (AP) – Supporters of Egypt’s president say they have collected more than 12 million signatures from people urging him to run for a second term.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is virtually certain to run, and win, next year’s elections, but he has yet to formally announce his candidacy.

He was elected in 2014, a year after leading the military’s overthrow of an elected but divisive Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi of the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

The government has since waged a heavy crackdown on dissent, jailing tens of thousands of people, blocking hundreds of websites and banning all unauthorized demonstrations.

Mohammed el-Garhy, the chief coordinator of the group that gathered the signatures, told reporters Sunday that “the supreme goal of our campaign is to safeguard the Egyptian state.”

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.