Coroner: Boy, 3, died of head injuries in crash

NORTH WHITEHALL, Pa. (AP) – Officials say a 3-year-old boy killed in a two-vehicle crash last week in eastern Pennsylvania died of blunt force head injuries.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office ruled the death of Micah Gianotti accidental following an autopsy Friday.

Police said Gianotti was riding in a safety seat in a car driven by his mother when a collision with another vehicle occurred at about 11:20 a.m. Thursday in North Whitehall.

The child’s mother and the driver of the other vehicle were both treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

