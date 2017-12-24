Chambersburg Kmart employee charged with theft

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have charged a woman with theft after they say she stole a purse.

Police say that 23 year-old Zentaria Lyle stole a purse from a shopping cart at the Kmart on Wayne Avenue on Black Friday.

She was an employee of the store at the time, according to police.

Police say that surveillance video shows her taking nearly $700 from the purse and hiding it on a shelf.

She was arrested today.

