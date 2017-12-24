Box of horse manure addressed to US treasury secretary

Steven Mnuchin
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, file photo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a news briefing at the White House in Washington. Mnuchin is calling on Congress to combine a $7.9 billion disaster relief package for Hurricane Harvey with a contentious increase in the nation's debt limit. He says it’s time to "put politics aside" so storm victims can get the help they need.” Trump plans to meet with congressional leaders from both parties this week. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Authorities say a gift-wrapped box of horse manure addressed to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was found near his home in Los Angeles.

The package was found Saturday night in the tony Bel Air neighborhood after it was dropped off at a neighbor’s house.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the home and officers opened the box, finding a pile of horse manure inside. Police said the package had been gift wrapped and was marked as being from “the American people.”

Police said the Secret Service was taking over the investigation.

Representatives for the Secret Service and Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday.

