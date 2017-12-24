2018 air show to feature B-29 “Doc”

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The vintage World War II B-29 bomber known as “Doc” will make its first appearance at a Wichita air show next year.

The Wichita Eagle reports Doc’s Friends, which restored and owns the plane, said Thursday next year’s tour schedule will include the McConnell Air Force Base Open House Sept. 8-9.

Other stops will be the Tri-Annual Air Fest Sept. 28-30 in Great Bend; the World War II Weekend in Reading, Pennsylvania; Experimental Aircraft Association’s Air Venture July 23-29 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin; and the Spirit of St. Louis show Oct. 13-14 in St. Louis.

After a nearly 16-year restoration effort, the Wichita-built Boeing B-29 made its first flight in July 2016 from McConnell.

The airplane flew in a squadron named Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs from 1945 until 1956.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.