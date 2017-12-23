Three arrested after alleged intimidation and assault

MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people are in custody after allegedly intimidating and assaulting a teenager, according to state police.

An 18 year-old man told police that Zachary Bell, Paige Richardson and Eugene Wooden threatened him with a gun, telling him to get into their car.

A police report shows that the victim alleges that the three took him to a home where they took his phone and assaulted him with the gun and with their fists.

All three suspects were taken into custody Friday morning, according to state police.

Officials are asking anyone with more information to contact PSP Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.

