Rainy, mild, and breezy today, light snow on tap for Christmas Eve

Today will be a soggy one as last minute shoppers rush out to get those pre-Christmas deals. If you are staying home to wrap gifts or prep the Christmas dinner, it’s probably a good day to stay inside! Expect periods of steady rain this morning, tapering to scattered showers this afternoon. Highs today will range from the upper 40s in the ridge and valley region to the mid 50s in the southern tier counties. On this rainy and fairly mild Saturday, plan for between 0.50-1.00″ of rainfall. Tonight will see the showers end by 7pm with clearing skies for the remainder of the night. Lows will drop all the way into the lower 30s tonight as cold air rushes in behind today’s storm.

Christmas Eve day should start out on the sunny side before more clouds move in late in the day; we’re still tracking a quick moving area of light snow for tomorrow night too. Snow showers should arrive after 8pm on Christmas Eve, and end before 4am Christmas morning. Some areas will receive a coating to one inch of snow overnight into early Christmas Day. This snow should not cause significant problems, but it will be a nice touch for Christmas morning! Just to re-emphasize, the snow should be gone by daybreak on Christmas, and for areas, it won’t be much at all. Colder and windy weather follows for the rest of Christmas Day and Tuesday. Temperatures will then drop again by the middle of next week. Highs may only be in the 20s to round out 2017! By the end of next week some chances of snow may pop-up again if the timing lines up. Be sure to check our forecast during the holidays, we will posting normal daily updates as well as special updates as we see the pattern becoming more active by late next week.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the abc27 StormTrack Center Team!