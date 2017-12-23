Police: woman and teen charged after marijuana found in school

Marijuana
HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people will face drug charges after a teenager was found with marijuana at Halifax High School, according to state police.

A police report shows that a 15 year-old suspect admitted to stealing the drug from 35 year-old Jessica Maiden while the woman was asleep.

Police say both Maiden and the teenager have been charged with drug possession.

The teen is also charged with theft.

