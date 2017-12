CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for two men they say robbed the Carlisle Walmart early Saturday morning.

Around 5:15 a.m., the two entered the store, one displaying a black pistol, and robbed the store of about eight to 10 cell phones.

The suspects then fled the store, getting away in a gray 4-door vehicle, possibly a Mazda 3.

Nobody was injured. The theft was valued at about $8,000.

Anyone with information should contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.