Police: man arrested after posting “intimate” pictures on internet, violating PFA

By Published:

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been arrested after posting “intimate images” to the internet, according to police.

State police says that the pictures Jacob Kaiser posted were of a person with a Protection From Abuse Order against him.

He later sent the victim a text message, which violated the PFA Order, according to police.

He is held at Franklin County Jail on $25,000 bail, according to court documents.

