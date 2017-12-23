Matt Damon’s father dies of cancer at 74; had blood disease

BOSTON (AP) – Matt Damon’s father has died in Massachusetts at age 74 after a long battle with cancer.

Damon publicist Jennifer Allen says Kent Damon died on Dec. 14. She said Saturday he died of complications from multiple myeloma, a rare blood disease that affects bone marrow.

Kent Damon’s condition had worsened over the past few months.

Matt Damon has worked to raise awareness and money for cancer research and treatment since his father was diagnosed in 2010. The “Good Will Hunting” and “Jason Bourne” star hosted private fundraisers in Los Angeles and attended benefits for the Massachusetts General Hospital’s Cancer Center in Boston.

