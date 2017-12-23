Conductor Dutoit denies sexual misconduct allegations

The Associated Press
Charles Dutoit
FILE- In this Oct. 19, 2011 file photo, world-renowned conductor Charles Dutoit, right, performs with the Philadelphia Orchestra during a rehearsal in Philadelphia. Four women have accused Dutoit of sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred on the sidelines of rehearsals or performances with some of America's great orchestras. The 81-year-old is the artistic director and principal conductor at London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

LONDON (AP) – Renowned conductor Charles Dutoit has denied serious accusations of sexual misconduct.

Dutoit’s office issued a statement Saturday saying the allegations “have absolutely no basis in truth.”

The Associated Press reported earlier this week that four women had accused him of sexual assault.

Dutoit’s statement says he is seeking legal advice and plans to defend himself.

He says “media accusations on serious physical abuse do not help society tackle these issues properly if the claims are in fact not true.”

The 81-year-old Dutoit is artistic director and principal conductor at the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London.

