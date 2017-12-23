Bridge carrying Smokestown Road in Lancaster County re-opened

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The bridge carrying Smokestown Road (State Route 1034) over Swamp Creek in East Cacalico Township re-opened to traffic on Saturday.

The bridge was replaced, allowing PennDOT to remove it from the state’s structurally deficient bridge list.

The bridge was closed on October 30. It was scheduled to be closed for 75 days, but the project team was able to complete the project 14 days ahead of schedule.

The new crossing is longer and wider than the one it replaced. It is designed with a 100-year lifespan.

A polyester polymer concrete overlay still needs to be applied, but can only be done when temperatures are above 40 degrees, dry weather is forecasted, and after the bridge concrete has cured for at least 30 days. Flaggers will help control traffic when the overlay is applied in the spring.