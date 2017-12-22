Wolf appoints new Ed Board chair after predecessor resigns

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s governor is naming a new chairwoman of the State Board of Education, a day after accepting the resignation of the chairman after accusations he pursued sexual relationships with teen girls more than 35 years ago.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday that Karen Farmer White of Pittsburgh will step in immediately to lead the board, which develops policies for education in the state.

She’s replacing 68-year-old Larry Wittig, who’s denied claims in a Philadelphia Inquirer story quoting two women who say they had long-term sexual relationships with him that started when they were 16 and 17.

Farmer White holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Pittsburgh.

She’s been on the board for two terms and has been involved with numerous educational and philanthropic entities.

