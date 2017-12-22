Restaurant Report: Brown slime, dirt and mold

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Agriculture found mold, slime, and issues with waste storage in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

Bonbon Cafe on Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg was out of compliance with 25 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety or the Pennsylvania Food Code. Food employees were not following proper handwashing procedures, there was white, mold-like residue in the walk-in cooler, and there was dirt, dust, and food debris throughout the facility.

Arooga’s on Eisenhower Drive in Hanover was out of compliance with 10 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. There was “excessive amounts of brown, slime-like residue” in the facility, “significant amounts of food debris on the floors,” and a container of cleaner was stored in a way that could contaminate food.

Dunkin’ Donuts on East Baltimore Street in Greencastle was out of compliance with nine violations. The inspection report says management did not have adequate control of food safety. The plumbing system was not maintained in good repair, waste wasn’t being stored correctly – which could invite rodent and insect activity – and a spray bottle of degreaser was stored in a way that could contaminate food.

Establishments with no violations include Bishop McDevitt High School, Characters Pub in Lancaster, Latin American Super Market in Lebanon, and Tatiana’s Restaurant in Mechanicsburg.

The Department of Agriculture has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.