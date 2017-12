CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two employees are accused of stealing from a Kmart store, police said.

Zentaria Lyle, 23, and Mercedez Smothers, 28, both of Chambersburg, were charged Friday with counts of theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception.

Police said Lyle and Smothers conspired together and stole more than $1,500 in cash and merchandise from the store in the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue.