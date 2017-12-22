Suspect in shooting spree killed, FBI investigating

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have identified a suspect in a shooting spree Friday near the Capitol building.

Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty, 51, was killed in the area of 17th and Mulberry streets after police say he led them on a chase.

El-Mofty is suspected of leading a string of shootings throughout the city that started with shots fired into a Capitol Police vehicle.

El-Mofty also shot at a state police vehicle. The trooper operating the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life threatening injures.

District Attorney Ed Marsico said a Capitol Police officer was driving on North Third Street when El-Mofty, who was driving in the opposite direction, fired multiple shots while the vehicles were in “close proximity.”

The police vehicle was struck by gunfire, but the officer was not hit or injured.

Investigators did not confirm reports that El-Mofty also fired at a Capitol Area Transit bus in the area of Fourth and Walnut streets.

A bomb squad also investigated a suspicious device near the scene of where El-Mofty was killed, but no threat was found.

Marsico says that the FBI is also assisting in the investigation to help determine if this was a planned act of terrorism. Marsico was asked if the shooting was related to the recent sentencing of Jalil Ibn Ameer Aziz who was convicted of help ISIS.

“We can’t comment on that at this time,” said Marsico. “But the investigation will continue and it will be thorough.”