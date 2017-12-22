Pennsylvania man makes unique holiday decorations

HOWARD, Pa. (WTAJ) – For almost 40 years, Jim Byrnes has been helping to bring charm to the Christmas season.

The Centre County glassblower makes ornaments by hand. It’s what got him into ornament making that makes his story even more unique.

“I answered an ad in the newspaper for a scientific glass blower apprentice, no experience necessary, and I got the job,” Bynes told television station WTAJ. “That was the start of it.”

During the apprenticeship, Byrnes tried making other products, but there was something about making ornaments that made him want to turn it into his full-time job.

“I just kind of gravitated towards the ornaments cause I think that I – they’re just a comfortable scale to work in,” he said. “There’s a lot of design different potential.”

Each year, Byrnes tries to make a new holiday design. While each ornament takes about a half hour to make, they can last for years to come.

“A large number of them are going to long outlast me,” he said. “That’s also an exciting kind of layer of it, I think, these things to the extent that they’ve knit themselves into families’ traditions.”

—

Online: James F. Byrnes Blown Glass