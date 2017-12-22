Pennsylvania education official resigns amid sex accusations

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The longtime chairman of the Pennsylvania Board of Education has resigned amid accusations that he pursued sexual relationships with teenage girls more than 35 years ago, when he was in his late 20s and early 30s.

Two women tell The Philadelphia Inquirer they had long-term sexual relationships with Larry Wittig beginning when they were 16 and 17. One of the women, Annette DeMichele, says her relationship with Wittig started in 1981, the summer after her high school graduation. She says it continued at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was her rowing coach.

Wittig denied the accusations to The Inquirer but said he was stepping down from the board. He did not immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Gov. Tom Wolf accepted Wittig’s resignation on Thursday.

