Pence says ‘real progress’ in war in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says “real progress” is being made on the ground in Afghanistan.

Pence is visiting the war-torn nation to meet with its leaders and rally U.S. troops stationed there.

Pence says Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has told him that more senior Taliban leaders have been eliminated this year than in all prior years of the war combined.

President Donald Trump announced a new Afghan strategy in August. Pence says that, because of that decision, the U.S. has been sending more resources and troops into Afghanistan. More important, Pence says, is the new authority Trump has granted U.S. military personnel on the ground to fight more effectively alongside Afghan soldiers.

The vice president says “the results are really beginning to become evident around the country.”