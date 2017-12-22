Messick’s Light Show

Messick’s been doing Christmas lights at their Elizabethtown location along Rt 283 for close to 20 years.

“A few years ago we started experimenting with Animation, and 4 years ago up’ed our game to doing a drive up show done to music. Every year our show gets more complex and now takes around 200 hours to setup,” tells Neil Messick.

To watch the show you drive in, park, and watch the show from the warmth of your car. Shows run rain or shine.

“The show is free to attend, but we do collect donations for 5 local charities. Paxton Street, Water Street, Mennonite Disaster Service, E-town Community Cupboard, E-town community housing and outreach services. In the previous 4 years we’ve collected over $120,000 and are on track for a record year!”

Learn more about this interesting PA landmark in the segment above!